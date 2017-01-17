Hungary's OTP Bank expects to make no acquisition in January -Wolf

VIENNA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank expects to make no acquisition this month, its deputy chief for commercial banking said on Tuesday, after Hungary’s largest lender by assets and market share said last month it could announce a new acquisition in January.

OTP, which controls DSK Bank, the Balkan country’s second biggest bank, said in November the bank was looking at acquisition opportunities and would wrap up at least one deal within the next three months.

When asked on the sidelines of a financial conference in Vienna whether he expects an acquisition to be announced this month, Laszlo Wolf told Reuters, “No”, adding his bank always had projects “but nothing concrete”.

When asked if OTP was planning to enter a new country, Wolf said: “First we would like to reach the critical minimum size in the countries we are now active in.” (Reporting By Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Shadia Nasralla)