Hungary bank taxes hurt OTP profitability - Deputy CEO
November 14, 2013 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary bank taxes hurt OTP profitability - Deputy CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank said on Thursday it has seen fewer borrowers falling behind on payments than at any time since the onset of the crisis but the benefits of that are far outweighed by punitive taxes that the Hungarian government piled on it.

Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Bencsik told reporters that the bank expected extra tax payments to rise further in 2014 after already higher-than-expected taxes paid in 2013, which will hurt the lender’s profit making ability.

So far in 2013 OTP’s risk costs dropped below 40 billion forints ($179.40 million) from over 70 billion, Bencsik said. But the Hungarian bank sector’s tax load more than doubled despite earlier government pleas to halve the extra tax on the sector in 2013.

“No kind of portfolio improvement can counterbalance that,” Bencsik said. “With the full transaction tax due all year next year and mandatory free cash withdrawals, that is a significant burden in terms of the group’s profit making ability.” ($1 = 222.97 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

