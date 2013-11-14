Ukrainian goodwill writedown hits OTP profit in Q3

* OTP writes off more than half of Ukrainian goodwill

* Russian unit’s profits nearly wiped out by risk costs

* Non-performing loan rate falls for first time since 2008

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A big goodwill writedown at its Ukrainian subsidiary pushed Hungarian lender OTP Bank’s third-quarter results far below expectations, though profits otherwise remained fairly robust and the bank turned a corner on overdue loans.

Ex-communist central Europe’s largest independent lender, the OTP group has faced troubles in its main foreign markets in Russia and Ukraine, while it was hit by some of Europe’s highest taxes and other punitive measures on its home Hungarian market.

The Ukrainian unit wrote down 37.2 billion forints ($166.84 million) of its registered 64 billion forints worth of goodwill and OTP opted to recognise 30.8 billion of that against its profits, with the rest going against equity.

This pushed the bank’s third-quarter net profit to 10.9 billion forints versus analyst expectations of 38.6 billion in a poll by the financial news portal portfolio.hu. It had a 42.5 billion forint net profit in the same quarter of 2012.

“Within the Group it is Ukraine that is facing the biggest challenge,” OTP said in a quarterly report posted on the web site of the Budapest stock exchange, noting recent downgrades of Ukrainian debt deeper into non-investment category.

OTP said on Thursday profits at its Russian business, once its second most lucrative, were nearly wiped out in the third quarter due to provisioning against bad debt, which approached a quarter of its Russian loan book.

As other foreign units were also weak, bank earnings from abroad declined to 10.8 billion forints in the third quarter from 12.8 billion in the second and 18.5 billion in the first.

NON-PERFORMING LOANS

The Hungarian business posted broadly unchanged profits from the same period a year ago at 27.8 billion forints, even as operating profit was down 10 percent as interest margins fell amid record low rates and a regulatory interest cap.

The loan book shrank and a shelter scheme on foreign currency loans also eroded profits in Hungary, the bank said.

But risk costs in Hungary were steeply lower, OTP noted, as fewer clients fell behind on payments in the quarter than at any time since the onset of the economic crisis in 2008.

On a group level, for the first time since the 2008 crisis the rate of non-performing loans declined, to 20.6 percent of the loan book as of the end of September from 20.8 percent at the end of June.

Consolidated pre-tax profit in the third quarter was 54.2 billion forints, broadly flat from 55.5 billion in the previous year.

The bank’s interest income was 165.4 billion forints in the quarter, up three percent from a year ago, while it made 43.5 billion forints from fees, a 12 percent rise.

The bank said its capital position remained robust, with its solvency margin at 20 percent of assets, down from 20.2 percent in the second quarter and far above the regulatory minimum of 8 percent.