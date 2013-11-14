OTP Bank sees lower risk costs ahead - deputy CEO

BUDAPEST, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hungarian lender OTP Bank is likely to need less risk provisioning in the future as risk coverage against its non-performing loans has reached a historic high and the stock of bad loans has begun to decline, the bank said on Thursday.

“The risk coverage is at 80.6 percent, which is an all-time high,” Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Bencsik told reporters after the bank reported lower than expected third-quarter net profit due to a goodwill writedown in Ukraine.

“In the next quarters the need to form risk provisions will be lower... We have sold off non-performing loans at a profit relative to the risk provisions we had made on them. I trust we will do more such deals and prove that our provisioning had been sufficiently conservative.”

He said the bank’s group-level interest and revenue margins remained stable while its capital position was still robust. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)