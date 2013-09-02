FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OTP plans to bid for stake in Takarekbank -TV
#Financials
September 2, 2013 / 7:42 PM / in 4 years

OTP plans to bid for stake in Takarekbank -TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank plans to bid for savings bank Takarekbank once the state-held stake in the bank comes up for sale, OTP’s chairman and chief executive Sandor Csanyi told private television channel ATV on Monday.

The government, via state-owned development bank MFB and the Hungarian Post Office, has gained a majority stake in Takarekbank, the umbrella bank for cooperative savings banks, effectively taking over control of the sector based on legislation passed in July.

Csanyi said that based on the law, the state-held stake in Takarekbank would be soon up for sale and hopefully OTP would be among the potential buyers.

“We will definitely bid for it,” Csanyi told ATV in an interview. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

