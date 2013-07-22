OTP opens lower as CEO's share sale still weighs

BUDAPEST, July 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Hungary’s biggest lender OTP Bank fell more than 2 percent shortly after the market opened on Monday, extending last week’s losses on news that its Chief Executive had sold a big chunk of his shares in the bank last week.

By 0714 GMT, OTP traded 1.5 percent lower at 4,136 forints.

“The reason still is that chief executive Csanyi had sold a big amount of shares which had triggered panic in the market and this will not go away in one day,” an equity trader in Budapest said. “For now, we cannot see a positive correction in OTP.”

Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi sold a big chunk of his shares in the bank on Thursday, driving OTP shares sharply lower on Friday after two days of falls on government plans to intervene on foreign currency loan contracts. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Krisztina Than)