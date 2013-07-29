Hungary's OTP says board member sold 200,000 shares

BUDAPEST, July 29 (Reuters) - Hungarian OTP Bank Board of Directors Member Peter Braoun sold 200,000 shares in the bank on Friday at an average price of 4,555 forints ($20.28) per share, OTP said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier this month, OTP stocks plunged as its Chairman and CEO Sandor Csanyi sold a big chunk of shares to finance his agricultural business, alarming investors already nervous about the government’s new plans to help foreign currency borrowers.

OTP shares traded at 4,470 forints at 0919 GMT, down 1.5 percent from Friday. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs/Sandor Peto; Editing by Hugh Lawson)