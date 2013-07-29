FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's OTP says board member sold 200,000 shares
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2013 / 9:27 AM / in 4 years

Hungary's OTP says board member sold 200,000 shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 29 (Reuters) - Hungarian OTP Bank Board of Directors Member Peter Braoun sold 200,000 shares in the bank on Friday at an average price of 4,555 forints ($20.28) per share, OTP said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier this month, OTP stocks plunged as its Chairman and CEO Sandor Csanyi sold a big chunk of shares to finance his agricultural business, alarming investors already nervous about the government’s new plans to help foreign currency borrowers.

OTP shares traded at 4,470 forints at 0919 GMT, down 1.5 percent from Friday. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs/Sandor Peto; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.