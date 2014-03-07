FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OTP Bank sees lower provisioning in 2014, Ukraine a risk
#Credit Markets
March 7, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 4 years ago

OTP Bank sees lower provisioning in 2014, Ukraine a risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 7 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank expects its loan portfolio to improve this year and its risk costs to moderate not counting the bank’s Ukrainian and Russian operations, the bank said in a presentation on Friday.

Risk costs, among other factors, nearly wiped out OTP’s profit in the fourth quarter and led to the bank’s lowest profit in a decade in 2013, OTP reported earlier on Friday.

The bank warned of risks in its home Hungarian market, where a potential government plan to help foreign currency loan holders poses a negative risk to the bank’s operations.

In Ukraine, where OTP has tied up 9 percent of its loan book as of the end of last year, an “extreme negative scenario” is plausible, involving political uncertainty, unmanaged state debt refinancing, economic contraction and a significantly depreciating hryvnia currency, the bank said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
