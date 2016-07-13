Hungary's final May industry output +9.2 pct y/y, same as prelim

BUDAPEST, July 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's industry output grew by an annual 9.2 percent in May based on final unadjusted data, the same as the preliminary estimate, the Central Statistics Office said on Wednesday. On a monthly basis, output in May was 0.7 percent below April levels. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT May 2016 April 2016 May 2015 Unadjusted y/y 9.2 5.3 1.6 Adjusted y/y 4.2 5.3 6.4 m/m -0.7 5.5 0.2 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)