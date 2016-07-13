FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's final May industry output +9.2 pct y/y, same as prelim
July 13, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Hungary's final May industry output +9.2 pct y/y, same as prelim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's industry output
 grew by an annual 9.2 percent in May based on final
unadjusted data, the same as the preliminary estimate, the
Central Statistics Office said on Wednesday.
    On a monthly basis, output in May was 0.7 percent below
April levels.  
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT      May 2016   April 2016     May 2015
                                               
 Unadjusted y/y              9.2          5.3          1.6
                                               
 Adjusted y/y                4.2          5.3          6.4
 m/m                        -0.7          5.5          0.2
    
    NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day
adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of
working days.

 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

