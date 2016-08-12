Hungary's final June industry output drops 0.3 pct y/y

BUDAPEST, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output fell by an annual 0.3 percent in June based on final unadjusted data, the same as the preliminary estimate, the Central Statistics Office said on Friday. On a monthly basis, output in June was 2.4 percent below May levels. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT June 2016 May 2016 June 2015 Unadjusted y/y -0.3 9.4 11.0 Adjusted y/y -0.3 4.4 5.9 m/m -2.4 -0.6 2.0 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)