August 12, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Hungary's final June industry output drops 0.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output
 fell by an annual 0.3 percent in June based on
final unadjusted data, the same as the preliminary estimate, the
Central Statistics Office said on Friday.
    On a monthly basis, output in June was 2.4 percent below May
levels. 
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT     June 2016     May 2016    June 2015
                                               
 Unadjusted y/y             -0.3          9.4         11.0
                                               
 Adjusted y/y               -0.3          4.4          5.9
 m/m                        -2.4         -0.6          2.0
    NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day
adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of
working days.

 (Reporting by Sandor Peto)

