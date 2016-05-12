Hungary's final industrial output falls 4.6 pct y/y in March

BUDAPEST, May 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output fell by an annual 4.6 percent in March based on final unadjusted data, the same as the preliminary estimate, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday. On a monthly basis, output in March was 1.1 percent below February levels. On a working-day-adjusted basis, output dropped by 2.4 percent year on year in March. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT March 2016 Feb 2016 March 2015 Unadjusted y/y -4.6 6.3 11.4 Adjusted y/y -2.4 1.6 8.9 m/m -1.1 -1.1 2.8 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)