Hungary's final industrial output falls 4.6 pct y/y in March
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 12, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Hungary's final industrial output falls 4.6 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output
 fell by an annual 4.6 percent in March based on
final unadjusted data, the same as the preliminary estimate, the
Central Statistics Office said on Thursday.
    On a monthly basis, output in March was 1.1 percent below
February levels. On a working-day-adjusted basis, output dropped
by 2.4 percent year on year in March.
    
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT   March 2016  Feb 2016  March 2015
                                           
 Unadjusted y/y            -4.6       6.3        11.4
                                           
 Adjusted y/y              -2.4       1.6         8.9
 m/m                       -1.1      -1.1         2.8
 
    NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day
adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of
working days.

 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
