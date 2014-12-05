FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Oct output +1.7 pct y/y, below forecast
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 5, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary's Oct output +1.7 pct y/y, below forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output
 rose by an annual 1.7 percent in October based on
preliminary unadjusted data, below a 6.1 percent forecast, after
a 7.6 percent rise in September, the Central Statistics Office
(KSH) said on Friday.
    On a monthly basis, output fell by 2.6 percent as vehicle
manufacturing showed a lot weaker growth dynamic and other
manufacturing sectors like food and chemicals also suffered, the
KSH said.
    In the first ten months, output was 7.8 percent higher than
in the same period a year earlier.
    
    KSH STATISTICIAN MIKLOS SCHINDELE
    "Production is halting, or at least growing less rapidly.
The driver of the recent period's industry output growth was the
automotive industry, and one big auto maker scaled back
production."
    "That said it was not only the automotive industry but other
manufacturing sectors as well, the food industry, chemicals and
metals manufacturing also moderated."
    "The decline showed up in exports too, mainly because the
vehicle industry's production is nearly exclusively for
exports."
    "Domestic sales, which in dynamic periods expanded, now
receded too."
    
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT (pct change)
                              Oct '14   Sept '14    Oct '13
  Month-on-month (adjusted)    -2.6       2.7        0.5
  Year-on-year   (adjusted)     1.7       5.2        5.2
  Year-on-year (unadjusted)     1.7       7.6        5.2
    
    NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day
adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of
working days.

 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)


