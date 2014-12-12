Hungary's final Oct output +1.7 pct y/y - stats

BUDAPEST, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output rose by an annual 1.7 percent in October based on final unadjusted data, the same as a preliminary estimate, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday. On a monthly basis, output fell by 2.6 percent as vehicle manufacturing showed weaker growth dynamic and other sectors like food and chemicals also suffered, the KSH said. In the first ten months, output was 7.8 percent higher than in the same period a year earlier. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT (pct change) Oct '14 Sept '14 Oct '13 Month-on-month (adjusted) -2.6 2.7 0.5 Year-on-year (adjusted) 1.7 5.2 5.2 Year-on-year (unadjusted) 1.7 7.6 5.2 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)