FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's final Oct output +1.7 pct y/y - stats
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 12, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary's final Oct output +1.7 pct y/y - stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output
 rose by an annual 1.7 percent in October based on
final unadjusted data, the same as a preliminary estimate, the
Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.
    On a monthly basis, output fell by 2.6 percent as vehicle
manufacturing showed weaker growth dynamic and other sectors
like food and chemicals also suffered, the KSH said.
    In the first ten months, output was 7.8 percent higher than
in the same period a year earlier.
    
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT (pct change)
                              Oct '14   Sept '14    Oct '13
  Month-on-month (adjusted)    -2.6       2.7        0.5
  Year-on-year   (adjusted)     1.7       5.2        5.2
  Year-on-year (unadjusted)     1.7       7.6        5.2
    
    NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day
adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of
working days.

 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.