Hungary's industrial output grows 5.3 pct y/y in April -stats

BUDAPEST, June 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output grew by an annual 5.3 percent in April based on preliminary unadjusted data after an unexpected 4.6 percent drop in March, the Central Statistics Office said on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to rise by 0.2 percent in annual terms. On a monthly basis, output in April was 5.4 percent above March levels, a level of monthly growth last seen in January 2011, the first growth phase after a big drop experienced during the 2008-2009 economic crisis. On a working-day-adjusted basis, output grew by 5.3 percent year-on-year in April, the KSH said. KSH STATISTICIAN MIKLOS SCHINDELE "Industry output indeed grew significantly. It had a wide base in every major manufacturing segment except food production. Domestic demand was robust, as were exports. "This is a major jump seen after month after month of slow decline for the better part of the past half year." INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT April 2016 March 2016 April 2015 Unadjusted y/y 5.3 -4.6 6.3 Adjusted y/y 5.3 -2.4 6.3 m/m 5.4 -1.1 -0.2 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)