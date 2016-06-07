FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hungary's industrial output grows 5.3 pct y/y in April -stats
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 7, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Hungary's industrial output grows 5.3 pct y/y in April -stats

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output
 grew by an annual 5.3 percent in April based on
preliminary unadjusted data after an unexpected 4.6 percent drop
in March, the Central Statistics Office said on Tuesday.
    Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to rise by
0.2 percent in annual terms.
    On a monthly basis, output in April was 5.4 percent above
March levels, a level of monthly growth last seen in January
2011, the first growth phase after a big drop experienced during
the 2008-2009 economic crisis.
    On a working-day-adjusted basis, output grew by 5.3 percent
year-on-year in April, the KSH said.
    
    KSH STATISTICIAN MIKLOS SCHINDELE
    "Industry output indeed grew significantly. It had a wide
base in every major manufacturing segment except food
production. Domestic demand was robust, as were exports.
    "This is a major jump seen after month after month of slow
decline for the better part of the past half year."
    
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT    April 2016    March 2016   April 2015
                                                
 Unadjusted y/y              5.3          -4.6          6.3
                                                
 Adjusted y/y                5.3          -2.4          6.3
 m/m                         5.4          -1.1         -0.2
    
    NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day
adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of
working days.

 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.