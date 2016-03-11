FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's final Jan output -0.2 pct y/y, matches prelim
March 11, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Hungary's final Jan output -0.2 pct y/y, matches prelim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 11 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output
 dropped by an annual 0.2 percent in January based
on final data, the same as a preliminary estimate, the Central
Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.
    On a monthly basis, output in January was 0.1 percent below
December levels. On a working-day-adjusted basis, output
increased by 2.2 percent year-on-year in January, the KSH said.
   
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT        Jan        Dec     Jan '15
                                          
 Unadjusted y/y          -0.2        9.4         6.6
                                          
 Adjusted y/y             2.2        6.8         9.1
 m/m                     -0.1       -0.7         4.6
    NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day
adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of
working days.

 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

