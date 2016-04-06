FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Feb unadjusted output up 6.3 pct y/y
April 6, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Hungary's Feb unadjusted output up 6.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output
 rose by an annual 6.3 percent in February after a
0.2 percent drop in January based on preliminary unadjusted
data, coming in line with analyst forecasts, the Central
Statistics Office KSH said on Wednesday.
    On a monthly basis, output in February was 0.8 percent below
January levels. On a working-day-adjusted basis, output
increased by 1.8 percent year on year in February - the lowest
working day adjusted figure since October 2014, the KSH said.
    
    KSH statistician Miklos Schindele:
    "The working day adjusted figure is the lowest since a
similar reading in October 2014. It was lower than this the last
time in July 2013. 
    "Vehicle manufacturing and food production stagnated on an
annual, working day adjusted basis, while the energy industry
even saw some decline possibly due to an unseasonably warm
February. Those three branches account for 40 percent of
industry output.
    "Other industries showed some growth, however.
    "A slight decline in growth has continued on a working day
adjusted basis for the fourth month now."
    
    
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT      Feb '16   Jan '16    Feb '15
                                           
 Unadjusted y/y             6.3      -0.2        5.9
                                           
 Adjusted y/y               1.8       2.2        5.9
 m/m                       -0.8      -0.1       -0.7
    NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day
adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of
working days.

 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
