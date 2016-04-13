FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's final Feb industry output up 6.3 pct y/y
April 13, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Hungary's final Feb industry output up 6.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output
 rose by an annual 6.3 percent in February after a
0.2 percent drop in January based on final unadjusted data, the
Central Statistics Office KSH said on Wednesday.
    On a monthly basis, output in February was 0.8 percent below
January levels. On a working-day-adjusted basis, output
increased by 1.8 percent year on year in February, the KSH said.
   
    
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT      Feb '16   Jan '16    Feb '15
                                           
 Unadjusted y/y             6.3      -0.2        5.9
                                           
 Adjusted y/y               1.8       2.1        5.9
 m/m                       -0.8      -0.1       -0.7
    
    NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day
adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of
working days.

 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

