Hungary's May industry output +9.2 pct y/y, beats fcast -stats

BUDAPEST, July 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's industry output grew by an annual 9.2 percent in May based on preliminary unadjusted data after a 5.3 percent expansion in April, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to rise by 6.75 percent in annual terms. On a monthly basis, output in May was 0.7 percent below April levels. On a working-day-adjusted basis, output grew by 4.2 percent year-on-year in May, the KSH said. The unadjusted figure is significantly higher because there were two more working days in May this year than last May, it said. KSH STATISTICIAN MIKLOS SCHINDELE "Vehicle manufacturing, unusually, had no decisive part in the headline figure this month, except to say that it showed a below-average growth in May. In other segments of manufacturing the previous months' robust growth continued, however." "Food and vehicle manufacturing notwithstanding every segment showed strong growth, including chemicals, metals, communications technology, and all other segments, really." INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT May 2016 April 2016 May 2015 Unadjusted y/y 9.2 5.3 1.6 Adjusted y/y 4.2 5.3 6.4 m/m -0.7 5.5 0.2 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)