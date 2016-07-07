FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's May industry output +9.2 pct y/y, beats fcast -stats
July 7, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Hungary's May industry output +9.2 pct y/y, beats fcast -stats

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's industry output
 grew by an annual 9.2 percent in May based on
preliminary unadjusted data after a 5.3 percent expansion in
April, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday.
    Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to rise by
6.75 percent in annual terms.
    On a monthly basis, output in May was 0.7 percent below
April levels.
    On a working-day-adjusted basis, output grew by 4.2 percent
year-on-year in May, the KSH said. The unadjusted figure is
significantly higher because there were two more working days in
May this year than last May, it said.
    
    KSH STATISTICIAN MIKLOS SCHINDELE
    
    "Vehicle manufacturing, unusually, had no decisive part in
the headline figure this month, except to say that it showed a
below-average growth in May. In other segments of manufacturing
the previous months' robust growth continued, however."
    "Food and vehicle manufacturing notwithstanding every
segment showed strong growth, including chemicals, metals,
communications technology, and all other segments, really."
    
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT      May 2016   April 2016     May 2015
                                               
 Unadjusted y/y              9.2          5.3          1.6
                                               
 Adjusted y/y                4.2          5.3          6.4
 m/m                        -0.7          5.5          0.2
    
    NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day
adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of
working days.

 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

