Hungary's Jan unadjusted output drops 0.2 pct y/y
March 7, 2016 / 8:16 AM / a year ago

Hungary's Jan unadjusted output drops 0.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output
 dropped by an annual 0.2 percent in January based on
preliminary unadjusted data, coming in well below analyst
forecasts for a rise of 5.1 percent, the Central Statistics
Office (KSH) said on Monday.
    On a monthly basis, output in January was 0.1 percent below
December levels. On a working-day-adjusted basis, output
increased by 2.2 percent year on year in January, the KSH said.
    The KSH said the last time output fell in annual terms on an
unadjusted basis was in August 2013.
    
    KSH statistician Miklos Schindele:
    "At a few big vehicle manufacturers, the end-year holidays
extended into January, by a lot more than in January 2015. So
this meant that a significant period fell out from production in
January. In vehicle manufacturing, where output growth is
normally double-digit, we saw only smaller growth.
    "The weight of vehicle manufacturing within Hungarian
industry is very high, above 25 percent. And this production
fallout also affected the suppliers."
   
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT DETAILS JANUARY                          
                      Jan       Dec     Jan 2015            
     Unadjusted y/y    -0.2     +9.4      +6.6              
                                                            
     Adjusted y/y      +2.2     +6.8      +9.1              
                                                            
                                                            
     Month on month    -0.1     -0.7      +4.6              
    NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day
adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of
working days.

 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

