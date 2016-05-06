Hungary's industrial output falls 4.6 pct y/y in March -stats

BUDAPEST, May 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output unexpectedly fell by an annual 4.6 percent in March based on preliminary unadjusted data after a 6.3 percent rise in February, the Central Statistics Office said on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to rise by 1.6 percent in annual terms. On a monthly basis, output in March was 1.1 percent below February levels. On a working-day-adjusted basis, output dropped by 2.4 percent year on year in March, the KSH said. KSH STATISTICIAN MIKLOS SCHINDELE "The last time when output fell in adjusted terms was in May 2013, when it was down 2.5 percent year-on-year. "It is always vehicle manufacturing which drives output, as it accounts for over 25 percent, but in March there was a decrease in output in vehicle manufacturing. "Other segments, like chemical industry and other machinery manufacturing segments also recorded a decrease in output. There was a base effect as well, because of a jump in output in March 2015. "On the whole, there is a declining trend, as this was the fifth month in a row that output declined in month-on-month terms." INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT March 2016 Feb 2016 March 2015 Unadjusted y/y -4.6 6.3 11.4 Adjusted y/y -2.4 1.6 8.9 m/m -1.1 -1.1 2.8 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)