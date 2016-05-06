FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's industrial output falls 4.6 pct y/y in March -stats
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 6, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Hungary's industrial output falls 4.6 pct y/y in March -stats

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output
 unexpectedly fell by an annual 4.6 percent in March
based on preliminary unadjusted data after a 6.3 percent rise in
February, the Central Statistics Office said on Friday.
    Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to rise by
1.6 percent in annual terms.
    On a monthly basis, output in March was 1.1 percent below
February levels. On a working-day-adjusted basis, output dropped
by 2.4 percent year on year in March, the KSH said.
    
    KSH STATISTICIAN MIKLOS SCHINDELE
    "The last time when output fell in adjusted terms was in May
2013, when it was down 2.5 percent year-on-year.
    "It is always vehicle manufacturing which drives output, as
it accounts for over 25 percent, but in March there was a
decrease in output in vehicle manufacturing.
    "Other segments, like chemical industry and other machinery
manufacturing segments also recorded a decrease in output. There
was a base effect as well, because of a jump in output in March
2015.
    "On the whole, there is a declining trend, as this was the
fifth month in a row that output declined in month-on-month
terms."
    
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT   March 2016  Feb 2016  March 2015
                                           
 Unadjusted y/y            -4.6       6.3        11.4
                                           
 Adjusted y/y              -2.4       1.6         8.9
 m/m                       -1.1      -1.1         2.8
    
    NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day
adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of
working days.

 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.