Hungary defuses "suspicious package" on coach bound for Bulgaria

BUDAPEST, May 19 (Reuters) - Hungarian police said they defused a “suspicious package” on a coach carrying 34 Bulgarian and Romanian citizens from Prague to the Black Sea town of Varna through Hungary on Saturday.

The driver stopped the coach at a service area on the M0 motorway around Budapest after noticing the smell of chemicals, police said in a statement late on Monday.

It said the driver had found a suspicious package in the luggage compartment and called the police. A disposal squad defused the package on site, the statement said, adding that further checks were being made. No one was injured.

Police have begun an investigation, the statement said. Press officials declined to respond to further questions. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Larry King)