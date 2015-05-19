FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary defuses "suspicious package" on coach bound for Bulgaria
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 19, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary defuses "suspicious package" on coach bound for Bulgaria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 19 (Reuters) - Hungarian police said they defused a “suspicious package” on a coach carrying 34 Bulgarian and Romanian citizens from Prague to the Black Sea town of Varna through Hungary on Saturday.

The driver stopped the coach at a service area on the M0 motorway around Budapest after noticing the smell of chemicals, police said in a statement late on Monday.

It said the driver had found a suspicious package in the luggage compartment and called the police. A disposal squad defused the package on site, the statement said, adding that further checks were being made. No one was injured.

Police have begun an investigation, the statement said. Press officials declined to respond to further questions. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.