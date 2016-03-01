UPDATE 1-Hungary's ruling party passes law limiting public access to cbank data

BUDAPEST, March 1 (Reuters) - Hungary’s ruling party on Tuesday pushed a bill through parliament limiting public access to financial data of companies owned by the National Bank, such as the Budapest Stock Exchange, ignoring critics who said it was violating the constitution.

Since coming to power in 2010, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s rightwing Fidesz party has redrawn hundreds of laws, and taken control of state media and several public institutions, which critics said eroded democratic checks and balances.

The central bank, run by Orban’s ally, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, has set up six educational foundations, granting them about 245 billion forints ($856 million) in 2014. It also partly or wholly owns business units such as the Budapest Stock Exchange where it bought a majority stake last November.

Using a strong majority in parliament, Fidesz passed a bill on Tuesday saying the foundations were now fully controlled by their curators, and so their assets no longer qualifed as public assets.

The bill allows for the data of business units partially or wholly owned by the central bank to be classified for up to 10 years if releasing it is deemed to harm the bank’s monetary or foreign exchange policy interests.

Attila Peterfalvi, head of the National Authority for Data Protection and Freedom of Information, in a letter to parliament on Tuesday criticised the central bank law amendment saying it conflicted with the constitution in several places.

“The assets managed by foundations of the central bank qualify as public money,” Peterfalvi said.

He said the transparent operation of public bodies was “a cornerstone of democracy”.

“The bill does not detail ... access to which data can be restricted and which cannot,” Peterfalvi said, referring to companies owned by the NBH.

In a heated debate in parliament, opposition politicians accusing Orban’s ruling party of trying to hide corruption by limiting public scrutiny.

“It’s clear what this is all about: you submit bills each week to parliament in order to avoid being held accountable in 2018 (when the next election is due),” said Andras Schiffer, leader of the small green liberal opposition party LMP.

“These laws will go to the rubbish bin in 2018, and those who stole public money based on such laws will go to prison.”

The central bank did not reply to emailed Reuters questions.

On Monday it said the modified law “would continue ensure the control of the bank’s transparent operation.”

Fidesz said the new law was in line with the constitution. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Richard Balmforth)