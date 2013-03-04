FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary PM: we will help FX mortgage holders
March 4, 2013 / 3:22 PM / in 5 years

Hungary PM: we will help FX mortgage holders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 4 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will press on with its policy drive to help households indebted in foreign currency, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.

“The government will deal with foreign currency (household) mortgages in the first place,” Orban told Parliament. “The government continues talks (with banks) to see how it can save those it has not saved so far.”

Hungary’s households took out massive amounts of mortgages denominated in foreign currency - mostly Swiss francs - before the 2008 crisis, and their payments ballooned as the forint weakened in recent years, hurting banks and domestic consumption. (Reporting by Budapest bureau)

