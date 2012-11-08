New political group in Hungary grabs second place in polls

* New movement only founded last month * Aims to topple Orban govt in 2014 vote BUDAPEST, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A new movement in Hungary has become the country's second most popular political force just days after it was founded, an opinion poll showed on Thursday. The Median poll showed that the Egyutt 2014 association was second only to the government in popularity in October. Former Prime Minister Gordon Bajnai launched Egyutt at a rally on Oct. 23 to try to unite fragmented opposition groups in a push to replace conservative Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party at the next elections, due in 2014. Fidesz won a two-thirds majority in 2010 and opposition parties have struggled to mount a credible challenge for years. Bajnai had stayed out of the limelight since handing over the reins to Orban and returned to politics only last month. The name Egyutt means "Together". In the Oct. 16-30 Median poll, Egyutt's support was put at 14 percent, making it the strongest opposition force ahead of the Socialists who ran four of Hungary's eight post-communist governments. The poll showed Fidesz leading with 22 percent, one percentage point down month-on-month, and said the Socialists had shed 4 percentage points since a September poll. It put their support at 10 percent, level with the far-right Jobbik. The proportion of undecided voters, who have made up nearly half the electorate for most of the past two years, dropped sharply to 37 percent from 46 percent, the poll showed. "There had been a huge vacuum and expectations before Egyutt appeared," Median Managing Director Endre Hann told Reuters. "Left-wing active voters with no party preference had been wide open (for a new political force)." Egyutt also appears to have attracted less committed supporters of the Socialists and to have profited from Bajnai's own personal popularity ratings. The former premier is now rated the second most popular politician behind President Janos Ader. Soft-spoken Bajnai has pledged to sweep away the belligerent ruling style of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government at the next elections and to tackle economic troubles such as high unemployment. Hungary has been criticised by the European Commission for unorthodox policies including introducing Europe's highest bank tax. Talks with the EU and the International Monetary Fund about a financial backstop have been dragging on for a year. The government has partly blamed the economic woes on what it said were misguided economic policies and a surge in state and household debt, something that happened under the rule of Bajnai and his Socialist predecessors. All voters (figures in percentages of those polled): DATE POLLSTER FIDESZ EGYUTT MSZP LMP JOBBIK Undecided/ will not vote Oct 26-30 Median 22 14 10 3 10 37 Oct 10-17 Tarki 18 N/A 15 4 10 50 Sept 14-18 Median 23 N/A 14 4 9 46 Oct Ipsos 20 N/A 16 3 7 51 Sept 12-18 Tarki 15 N/A 11 5 9 56 Sept Ipsos 19 N/A 15 2 8 52 Aug 12-19 Ipsos 17 N/A 14 3 8 53 July 12-17 Tarki 18 N/A 12 5 10 52 July 11-18 Ipsos 16 N/A 14 4 10 51 June Median 21 N/A 15 6 10 44 June Tarki 18 N/A 14 5 11 48 June 1-6 Ipsos 17 N/A 15 6 9 49 May 18-22 Median 22 N/A 16 5 11 43 May Tarki 16 N/A 15 5 11 49 May Ipsos 16 N/A 13 4 9 54 Apr. 11-18 Tarki 21 N/A 13 5 9 45 April 6-13 Ipsos 17 N/A 12 4 10 51 March Median 26 N/A 16 6 12 38 March Tarki 25 N/A 12 4 11 43 March 7-14 Ipsos 19 N/A 14 5 7 52 Feb Tarki 20 N/A 13 3 11 47 Feb 10-14 Median 25 N/A 13 6 14 38 Feb Ipsos 18 N/A 13 4 8 53 Jan Tarki 18 N/A 11 4 11 50 Jan Median 26 N/A 15 4 10 41 Jan Ipsos 16 N/A 11 4 8 57 Dec Tarki 19 N/A 12 4 10 51 Dec 5-12 Ipsos 18 N/A 11 3 10 54 Nov 11-15 Median 26 N/A 12 5 12 42 Nov 10-15 Tarki 23 N/A 10 3 11 48 Nov 7-14 Ipsos 19 N/A 12 4 9 54 Oct Tarki 23 N/A 11 5 10 50 Oct Median 31 N/A 17 5 11 33 Oct 10-17 Ipsos 20 N/A 11 3 9 55 Sept Ipsos 22 N/A 13 5 7 52 Sept Tarki 24 N/A 10 3 10 51 Sept Median 31 N/A 12 6 12 Aug Ipsos 24 N/A 13 3 7 49 Aug Median 33 N/A 14 5 11 35 July Median 35 N/A 16 4 9 33 July Ipsos 22 N/A 14 4 8 50 July Tarki 30 N/A 11 5 9 44 June Median 33 N/A 15 5 8 36 June Tarki 27 N/A 12 3 8 44 June Ipsos 23 N/A 13 4 7 51 May Tarki 26 N/A 14 4 9 44 May 2-9 Ipsos 24 N/A 12 3 7 53 -------- March 2010 Ipsos 38 N/A 12 3 8 36 March 2010 Tarki 42 N/A 13 5 8 30 March 2010 Median 41 N/A 15 1 11 29 NOTES - The last election was held on April 11 and 25, 2010. FIDESZ: Fidesz-Christian Democrat Alliance MSZP: Hungarian Socialist Party Jobbik: Movement for a Better Hungary LMP: Politics Can Be Different (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Andrew Osborn)