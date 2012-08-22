FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary to make energy distribution "non-profit activity" -PM
August 22, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

Hungary to make energy distribution "non-profit activity" -PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hungary expects a major debate with the European Union over government plans to transform energy distribution in the household sector into a “non-profit activity”, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.

“There will be another big debate, namely over the transformation of services related to utilities,” Orban told an annual meeting of Hungarian diplomats.

“The shipment, distribution and trade of energy in the household sector can easily be a non-profit activity.”

He said the government needed to find a solution that did not infringe the principles of the single market and the free movement of capital. Orban did not elaborate. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

