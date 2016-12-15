FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Oct farm PPI -5.2 pct y/y -stats
December 15, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 8 months ago

Hungary's Oct farm PPI -5.2 pct y/y -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by an annual 5.2 percent in October, sinking deeper into negative territory after a -3.8 percent annual reading in September, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices declined by 9.7 percent from the previous year, while livestock and related product prices were 2.6 percent higher in October.

In the January-October period, agricultural producer prices were down 2.3 percent from the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)

