FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hungary's April farm PPI eases to 0.4 pct y/y -stats
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 13, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Hungary's April farm PPI eases to 0.4 pct y/y -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 13 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 0.4 percent in April, retreating from a 2.0 percent increase in March and a 2.8 percent rise in February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices rose by 4.2 percent from the previous year, while livestock and related product prices were down by 6.2 percent in April.

In the first four months of 2016, agricultural producer prices were 1.4 percent higher than in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.