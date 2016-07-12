FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's farm PPI rises to 2.4 pct y/y in May -stats
July 12, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Hungary's farm PPI rises to 2.4 pct y/y in May -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 12 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 2.4 percent in May, accelerating from a 0.4 percent reading in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices rose by 5.4 percent from the previous year, while livestock and related product prices were down by 2.9 percent in May.

In the first five months, agricultural producer prices were 1.5 percent higher than in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

