August 15, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Hungary's farm PPI slows to 1.5 pct y/y in June -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 1.5 percen in June, slower than a 2.4 percent annual rise in May, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices rose by 3.5 percent from the previous year, while livestock and related product prices were down by 1.8 percent in June.

In the first six months, agricultural producer prices were 1.0 percent higher than in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

