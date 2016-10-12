FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 10 months ago

Hungary's Aug farm PPI falls to -2.6 pct y/y -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by an annual 2.6 percent in August, sinking into negative territory for the first time in nearly a year, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices declined by 5.5 percent from the previous year, while livestock and related product prices were 2.5 percent higher in August.

In the January-August period, agricultural producer prices were down 0.5 percent from the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
