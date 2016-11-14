Hungary's Sept farm PPI falls to -3.8 pct y/y -stats

BUDAPEST, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by an annual 3.8 percent in September, sinking deeper into negative territory after a -2.6 percent annual reading in August, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices declined by 7.3 percent from the previous year, while livestock and related product prices were 2.1 percent higher in September.

In the January-September period, agricultural producer prices were down 0.9 percent from the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)