FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Hungary's Dec farm PPI -4.7 pct y/y -stats
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 15, 2017 / 8:03 AM / 6 months ago

Hungary's Dec farm PPI -4.7 pct y/y -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by an annual 4.7 percent in December after a 5.5 percent decline in November, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices declined by 11.8 percent from the previous year in December, while livestock and related product prices were 8.4 percent higher.

The price of foie gras in Hungary has surged since an outbreak of bird flu forced farmers to cull more than 3 million fowl, mostly geese and ducks.

For the full year, farm prices fell by 3.8 percent year-on-year, the KSH said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.