Hungary's March farm PPI 1.4 pct y/y -stats

BUDAPEST, May 11 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 1.4 percent in March following a revised 1.9 percent decline in February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices declined by 3.6 percent from the previous year in February, while livestock and related product prices were 11.1 percent higher.

In the first three months, agricultural producer prices were down 0.9 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)