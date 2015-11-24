FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary central bank aims to sell all of MKB Bank
November 24, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary central bank aims to sell all of MKB Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary aims to sell all of state-owned MKB Bank in a privatisation process advised by JP Morgan, central bank Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Tuesday.

He said MKB Bank and JP Morgan had recently held a road show to meet foreign investors in London and the goal was to sell at least 51 percent of the bank, but ideally all of MKB Bank would be privatised early next year.

Nagy said the central bank wanted to see MKB Bank listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange within 3 to 4 years regardless of who buys it. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai; editing by Jason Neely)

