Hungary suspends highway project on suspicion of cartel

BUDAPEST, March 31 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government suspended construction of a highway section in eastern Hungary with immediate effect on Tuesday, citing suspected cartel activity flagged by the European Commission.

The project to build a 29-kilometre highway section between the towns of Abony and Fegyvernek was awarded to five companies in 2013. Construction started in 2014 and had been due to complete by the end of next year.

The winning bidders to construct the M4 highway stretch in three parts were Colas Hungaria, Swietelsky Magyarorszag, Strabag and a consortium of A-Hid Epito and Kozgep, controlled by Lajos Simicska, a high school friend of Orban, who recently fell out with the premier.

“The (European) Commission is not convinced that the project is justified and it has also raised the suspicion of cartel activity with regard to construction costs,” Nandor Csepreghy, a deputy state secretary at the prime minister’s office, said.

Csepreghy said Hungary believed the project, estimated by the government to cost 100-120 billion forints ($360-$432 million), was justified, but added the government would launch a full-scale inquiry into the EU’s allegations.

A press official for the European Commission in Budapest could not immediately respond to emailed questions. Officials at A-Hid, Colas Hungaria and Swietelsky Magyarorszag could not be reached immediately.

Strabag said in a statement it had won its section of the project with the lowest bid and its prices were in line with average prices for similar projects in Hungary. Kozgep also said it had won the contract with the lowest bid for its section.

Business magnate Simicska played an integral role in Orban’s rise to power, while also building up his own business empire.

But their relationship appeared to sour after Orban was reelected in 2014, with the bad feeling breaking out into the open last month when Simicska launched a profanity-laced attack on him in several online interviews.

The cartel allegation, which the European Commission has yet to confirm, could be a sign that their relationship is unravelling further at a time when Orban is fighting to stem a bleeding of support to the far-right Jobbik party.

Csepreghy said the government would investigate the matter within a month.

“If financial sanctions are imposed on Hungary because the EU Commission’s suspicions prove founded, then the companies who took part in this will have to foot the bill,” he said.