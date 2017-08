BUDAPEST, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Hungary's chief prosecutor has asked parliament to lift the immunity of ruling party lawmaker Roland Mengyi on suspicion of corruption involving public funds, a prosecution spokesman said on Thursday.

Geza Fazekas told reporters Mengyi was suspected of an attempted misuse of public funds and abuse of the powers of his office. The case involves five other suspects, Fazekas said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Janet Lawrence)