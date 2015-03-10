Hungary's Concorde says not affected by brokerage clampdown

BUDAPEST, March 10 (Reuters) - Hungary’s top independent brokerage said it had not been affected by regulatory action against brokerages that may have trouble accounting for hundreds of billions of forints worth of client money.

The National Bank of Hungary suspended the licence of brokerage Quaestor on Tuesday, citing regulatory shortcomings, making it the third Hungarian brokerage to face regulatory action within weeks.

Concorde Securities, Hungary’s largest investment service provider not backed by a commercial bank, said in a letter to its clients that it recently underwent a regular central bank review and was clean.

“The Authority conducted its regular exhaustive five-year review’s data collection and on-location phase at our company in the past weeks,” Concorde wrote. “The Authority did not articulate negative statements about our operations.”

It said its operations were conducted with full respect for the law, its clients’ funds were fully available, and that Concorde had no ties with or exposure to market participants involved in pending regulatory cases.

Earlier this month, the central bank revoked the licence of brokerage Buda-Cash and four small banks linked to it, saying the brokerage could not account for about 100 billion forints ($354 million) of client cash.

The central bank then launched extraordinary investigations of certain investment firms, central bank spokesman Istvan Binder told Reuters. He declined to say which firms were targeted or why.

“We trust that we will be able to close these probes without measures - finding everything in order - at as many domestic investment firms as possible,” Binder said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Susan Thomas)