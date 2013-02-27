FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary plans to build new railway using Chinese funds
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2013 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Hungary plans to build new railway using Chinese funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Budapest-centred rail network slows freight traffic-govt

* Govt wants to build bypass using 1 bln euro China credit line

* Railway construction to start at time of next election

BUDAPEST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hungary plans to build a new railway link funded by a credit line signed with China last year to open a new freight route to western Europe, the government said on Wednesday.

The two-track link which would cross the river Danube with two bridges would cost 360 billion forints ($1.6 billion), and Hungary aims to finance it mostly from Chinese funds.

For that it needs to persuade the China Development Bank to raise the 1 billion-euro ($1.3 billion) credit line signed last year but it may use European Union funds as well if they cost less.

Extremely long travel times impair east-west freight traffic as all trains must pass through Budapest, where passenger traffic crowds the rail network, the government said.

The government now plans to build a 113-kilometre bypass to resolve this problem, said Peter Szijjarto, Secretary of State in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Szijjarto said the project could start in spring 2014 -- just when Hungary will hold elections -- if the Chinese bank is ready to provide the funding. Construction of what would be Hungary’s first new railway since 1948 could help the depressed economy. ($1=225.6368 Hungarian forints) ($1=0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.