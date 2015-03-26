UPDATE 1-Hungary c.bank head sees room to cut rates but wary of zero

* E.European economies struggle to compete with euro zone

* C.bank chief says state-owned banks will be reprivatised (Combines stories, adds quotes, detail)

By Marc Jones and Chris Vellacott

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Hungary still has room to cut interest rates, the country’s central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Thursday, adding he was not in favour of slashing them all the way to zero.

“We still have some room to manoeuvre concerning cutting the base rate,” Matolcsy said in a lecture organised by the European Economics and Financial Centre in London.

But he added: “I am not very much in favour of a zero base rate because what about the next step?”

Matolcsy and his colleagues cut Hungarian interest rates to a record low of 1.95 percent this week in a bid to fend off deflation and prevent the forint being swept higher against the euro as the European Central Bank pursues its 1 trillion-euro quantitative easing programme.

So far though it has failed to halt the forint’s rise and analyst expectations are that Hungary will have to cut rates in further small increments in the months ahead.

“We do not have any target with regards to the exchange rate mechanism ... our aim is stability,” Matolcsy said.

Hungary is not the only country in eastern Europe struggling to remain competitive with the euro zone. Czech rates are at an all-time low, Poland cut its rates to a new low this month and Romania and Serbia have chopped borrowing costs.

Matolcsy also said that while majority state-owned banks like MKB needed further injections of capital to make them healthy, he expected them to be re-privatised. The country’s “bad bank” would also be privatised within 5-7 years, he added. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Chris Vellacott; editing by Andrew Roche)