RPT-Hungary moves rate corridor 25 bps lower to boost demand for govt debt

(Repeats unchanged)

BUDAPEST, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) will move the corridor around the base rate 25 basis points lower from Friday as part of efforts to squeeze funds parked by local banks out of central bank facilities and into government debt.

“At its meeting on 22 September 2015, the Monetary Council of the NBH reduced the interest rate paid on O/N deposits to 0.1 percent and the interest rate to be paid on O/N credit to 2.1 percent with effect from 25 September 2015,” it said. The base rate will remain unchanged at 1.35 percent.

The central bank said as a result of its liquidity reforms adopted earlier, the yield on three-month Treasury bills sank to record lows, even dipping below its overnight deposit rate on some days.

“The reduction in yield differences may encourage banks to adjust through increasing the overnight deposit stock instead of raising demand in the government securities market,” it said.

It said if banks’ adjustment does not match the central bank’s objectives, it was ready to support the successful implementation of its programme with further steps.

The Monetary Council also decided to replace the two-week loan with a one-week collateralised loan available for banks, and the six-month loan with a three-month collateralised loan facility, in line with most banks’ requests. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)