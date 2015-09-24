UPDATE 1-Hungary lowers rate corridor 25 bps to boost demand for government debt

* Interest rate on overnight deposits cut to 0.1 pct

* Bank may also rethink mandatory reserve levels

* Latest step to push liquidity out of central bank facilities

* Forint falls to two-week low versus euro (Adds comments from deputy governor, analyst, market reaction)

By Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto

BUDAPEST, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary will lower the corridor around its base rate by 25 basis points from Friday, as part of an effort to get local banks to move funds they have parked at the central bank into government debt.

The decision, taken at the Monetary Council’s meeting on Tuesday and announced on Thursday, is the latest in a string of reforms to reduce the appeal of central bank instruments and spur demand for government securities, to curb financing costs.

The central bank reduced the interest rate paid on overnight deposits to 0.1 percent and the interest rate to be paid on overnight credit to 2.1 percent starting on Friday.

The base rate will remain unchanged at 1.35 percent after the bank had pledged to keep rates on hold until at least the third quarter of 2017.

At 1336 GMT, the forint traded at 314.79 versus the euro, rebounding from a two-week low of 315.50 per euro it reached after the new measures were announced.

The central bank said as a result of liquidity reforms adopted earlier, the yield on three-month Treasury bills sank to record lows, even dipping below its overnight deposit rate on some days.

“The reduction in yield differences may encourage banks to adjust through increasing the overnight deposit stock instead of raising demand in the government securities market,” it said.

It said if banks’ adjustment does not match the central bank’s objectives, it was ready to take further steps.

The latest move came two days after the bank replaced its two-week policy instrument with a three-month deposit. That is meant to encourage banks to buy bonds rather than tie up funds for three months.

On Wednesday, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told Reuters the central bank now focused on bringing down the longer end of the yield curve to cut financing costs, helping companies invest and the government roll over its debt at more affordable rates.

“The central bank looks intent on reducing the amount of funds parked in its facilities,” said analyst David Nemeth at the local unit of Belgian bancassurer KBC Group.

“I would have thought they will wait a few weeks or a couple of months to see how the market responds to the new three-month deposit, but it looks like they want to accelerate the process,” he said.

The central bank will also rethink the system of commercial banks’ mandatory reserves and may abolish the option of a 5 percent reserve ratio, deputy governor Nagy said on Thursday, another step to boost liquidity. (Reporting by Krisztina Than, Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)