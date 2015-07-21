Hungarian cbanker Nagy is candidate for deputy governor post-governor

BUDAPEST, July 21 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank managing director Marton Nagy will succeed Adam Balog as deputy governor, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy told a news conference on Tuesday.

Balog has already announced he would step down to take over leadership of state-owned MKB Bank.

Balog, who will become Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at MKB, has been a member of the central bank’s rate-setting Monetary Council since March 2013.

Nagy has been the mastermind behind central bank policies affecting the bank sector. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)