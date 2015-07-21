FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 21, 2015 / 1:03 PM / 2 years ago

Hungarian cbanker Nagy is candidate for deputy governor post-governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 21 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank managing director Marton Nagy will succeed Adam Balog as deputy governor, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy told a news conference on Tuesday.

Balog has already announced he would step down to take over leadership of state-owned MKB Bank.

Balog, who will become Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at MKB, has been a member of the central bank’s rate-setting Monetary Council since March 2013.

Nagy has been the mastermind behind central bank policies affecting the bank sector. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
