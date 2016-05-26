FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary central bank sees GDP growth around 3 pct this year
May 26, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Hungary central bank sees GDP growth around 3 pct this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank still expects economic growth to come in around 3 percent this year, as the economy will pick up in the second half of the year, National Bank of Hungary deputy governor Marton Nagy said on Thursday.

“We think growth of around 3 percent is achievable, there is a significant chance for that,” Nagy told reporters. In the first quarter Hungary’s economic growth slowed more than expected.

Central bank director Barnabas Virag said wage growth was stronger than expected and this would show up in domestic consumption later this year. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

