Hungary central bank cuts interest rates to 5.25 pct
#Credit Markets
February 26, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

Hungary central bank cuts interest rates to 5.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank cut interest rates to 5.25 percent on Tuesday, delivering its seventh quarter-point reduction in a row to curb borrowing costs in the recession-hit economy.

The divided Monetary Council started rate cuts in August, with members appointed by the ruling party’s majority in parliament outvoting the bank’s governor and his two deputies, and rates now match the all-time low hit in April 2010.

Governor Andras Simor, whose six-year mandate expires this week, will hold a news conference about the rate decision at 1400 GMT. (Reporting by Budapest bureau)

