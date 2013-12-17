FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary c.bank cuts interest rate to new low of 3 pct
December 17, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

Hungary c.bank cuts interest rate to new low of 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank cut interest rates by another 20 basis points on Tuesday, bringing its main rate to the 3 percent level where it has said cuts could probably end, although some economists see scope for further easing.

Tuesday’s reduction - the 17th in a row - was in line with analysts’ forecasts in a recent Reuters poll. The forint was steady at 299.23 per euro after the decision.

The rate-setting Monetary Council will publish a statement about the decision at 1400 GMT when the bank also unveils updated forecasts from its quarterly inflation report. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs/Krisztina Than)

