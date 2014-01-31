FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary cbank will act if needed, not under pressure -Pleschinger
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 31, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary cbank will act if needed, not under pressure -Pleschinger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has time to “comfortably” analyse the impact of recent market falls on inflation and will take action if needed, rate-setter Gyula Pleschinger said on Friday, adding that the country’s fundamentals were sound.

He told reporters on the sidelines of a central bank conference that the bank would take the necessary steps if developments justify this.

“The country is fundamentally sound, our external financing capacity is massive, so we do not see particular reason for concern,” he said.

“We cannot say that we will act but we cannot say that we will not act either,” he said. “It depends on the developments, which we are monitoring.”

He said on the basis of the Hungarian inflation outlook alone, a rate reduction could still be considered, however, as in the past, the Monetary Council would also take market developments into account when taking its decision.

Responding to a reporter’s question, Pleschinger said he was unaware of any thought given to calling an extraordinary meeting of the Monetary Council, adding that big market swings tend to be followed by corrections.

“We are not under any kind of pressure, we have time to comfortably look at and analyse the developments.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.