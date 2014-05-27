FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary central bank cuts rates by 10 bps to new low of 2.4 pct
May 27, 2014 / 12:06 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary central bank cuts rates by 10 bps to new low of 2.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 27 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary cut its base rate by another 10 basis points on Tuesday, bringing it to a record low 2.4 percent, below the benchmark in regional heavyweight Poland.

The 22nd successive monthly reduction in the base rate was forecast by most analysts polled by Reuters last week.

The forint traded at 303.61 versus the euro, a tad firmer than 303.70 just before the announcement.

The bank will release a statement at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

