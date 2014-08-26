Hungarian central bank keeps rates on hold at 2.1 pct

BUDAPEST, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate on hold at a record low 2.1 percent on Tuesday in line with its guidance announced last month, when it ended its two-year easing cycle.

The central bank, which had steadily cut borrowing costs from a 7 percent peak in 2012, now aims to keep rates at a record low for a long period to help economic growth.

In an Aug. 19-21 Reuters poll, 15 out of 16 analysts said that the bank would hold fire on Tuesday. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)