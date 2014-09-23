FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary keeps base rate unchanged at 2.1 pct
September 23, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary keeps base rate unchanged at 2.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank left its base rate unchanged at 2.1 percent on Tuesday, in line with its guidance that rates should remain at a record low through next year to boost the economy.

The bank, led by a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has slashed borrowing costs from a peak of 7 percent in 2012. Rates have been on hold at 2.1 percent since the bank made a last, 20 basis point cut in July.

The bank will issue a statement at 1300 GMT, when it also unveils the key figures from its new inflation report. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

