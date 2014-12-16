FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's central bank keeps rates on hold as expected
December 16, 2014

Hungary's central bank keeps rates on hold as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary kept its main interest rate at a record low 2.1 percent on Tuesday amid falls in the forint due to financial turmoil in Russia that has spilled over into central European currency and stock markets.

The Hungarian bank has kept its base rate on hold for the fifth straight month after ending its easing campaign in July. The decision was in line with a Reuters poll last week in which all 22 economists said the bank would hold fire.

The bank will release a statement at 1400 GMT. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

